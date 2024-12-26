Windows 10 Suddenly Takes Forever To Startup: 8 Tested Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

If your Windows 10 suddenly takes forever to startup, you’re not alone. Many users encounter slow boot times due to unnecessary startup programs, corrupt system files, or fragmented disk space. Fortunately, I can show you several fixes to speed up this process.

Here are the solutions that worked for most users!

Quick Fixes

Before we proceed to more detailed methods, try out these first:

Scan for malware: Open Windows Security > Virus & threat protection > Scan options > Full scan > Scan now.

Open Windows Security > Virus & threat protection > Scan options > Full scan > Scan now. Update Windows: Press Windows + I > Windows Update > Check for updates > Download and install.

Press Windows + I > Windows Update > Check for updates > Download and install. Upgrade to SSD: Consider upgrading to a solid-state drive for faster performance and improved system speed.

Disable Unnecessary Startup Programs

One of the most common reasons your computer is slow to boot is the number of programs that automatically start when you power your device. Here’s how to disable some of the unnecessary ones:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager.

Click on the Startup tab, right-click, and select Disable.

Restart your computer to notice improved startup times.

Disable Unnecessary Services

Windows 10 runs several background services that you might not need, especially if you’re using a laptop or a low-performance PC. Disabling some of these non-essential services can help improve boot speed:

Press Windows + R, type msconfig, and hit Enter or tap OK.

Go to the Services tab in the System Configuration window, check the Hide all Microsoft Services box, and tap Disable All. Then tap OK.

You’ll be prompted to restart your computer. Click Restart to apply the changes.

Clean Up Your Disk Space

Over time, your hard drive can become cluttered with unnecessary files, which can slow down your system’s performance. Running a disk cleanup will help free up space and improve startup speed. Follow these steps:

Press the Windows Key + S, search for Disk Cleanup, then tap Open.

Check the boxes for what you want to delete, such as temporary files, system files, and browser cache. Click OK.

Delete Files to confirm.

Once complete, restart your PC and check if the startup process has improved.

Adjust Your Power Settings

Your power settings can also influence how fast Windows 10 starts up. Changing your power plan to High Performance will optimize your computer for quicker startups and better overall performance:

Press the Windows Key + X and select Power Options.

Under the Related settings, click on Additional power settings in the top right corner of your screen.

Select the High Performance plan. If it’s not visible, click Show additional plans to find it. However, note that this setting will drain your battery faster.

Restart your PC to apply the new settings and check the startup speed. If the problem persists, try the next fix.

Run System File Checker Tool

Missing or corrupted system files can cause startup delays. Running the System File Checker can help you scan and repair them.

Press the Windows Key + X and select Windows PowerShell (Admin) from the options.

Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the process to complete (it may take some time).

Once it’s finished, restart your computer to see if the issue is resolved.

Outdated or faulty graphics drivers can lead to slower boot times and other performance issues. Follow the below steps to update the driver:

Press the Windows Key + X and select Device Manager.

Expand the Display adapters section, right-click your graphics driver, and tap Update driver.

Choose Search automatically for drivers. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.

Alternatively, you can download and install PC HelpSoft Driver Updater to automatically update them and save some time.

Restart your PC to apply the changes and check if the issue is resolved.

Reset Your PC

If all else fails, performing a system reset can help eliminate any underlying issues slowing down your startup time. This will return your computer to its factory settings while allowing you to keep your files, though you’ll lose installed apps. Follow the steps below:

Press the Windows Key + I to open Settings, then tap Update & Security.

Select Recovery from the left panel and click Get Started under Reset this PC.

Choose whether to Keep my files or Remove everything.

Follow the on-screen prompts to reset it.

So, now you know what to do if Windows 10 suddenly takes forever to startup. Start with the simple fixes before proceeding to more complex solutions. Remember to regularly maintain your system to ensure faster, smoother startups and a better user experience.

