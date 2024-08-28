How to Fix Not Secure Website in Chrome on Windows 10 [Easy]

by Vladimir Popescu 



Wondering how to fix the dreaded website not secure warning when browsing in Chrome on Windows 10? There’s no need to worry.

We’ll explore several useful methods to fix this problem, to ensure that your browsing experience remains safe and stress-free.

1. Update Chrome to the Latest Version

Keeping your browser up-to-date is crucial for maintaining security. Here’s how to update Chrome:

  1. Open Chrome and click on the three dots in the top-right corner.chrome settings
  2. Go to Help > About Google Chrome.about google chrome
  3. Chrome will automatically check for updates and install them if available.chrome check for updates
  4. Restart Chrome after the update.

2. Clear Data from Chrome

Accumulated browsing data can sometimes cause security issues. Follow these steps to clear it:

  1. In Chrome, press Ctrl + Shift + Delete to open the Clear browsing data window.chrome browsing data
  2. Select All time for the time range.chrome browsing data time range
  3. Check the boxes for Cookies and other site data and Cached images and files.chrome delete browsing data
  4. Click Delete data.chrome delete data

3. Check Your Computer’s Date and Time

Incorrect system time can lead to SSL certificate errors.

To fix this, follow these easy steps:

  1. Right-click on the clock in the taskbar and select Adjust date/time.windows adjust date and time
  2. Toggle on Set time automatically and Set time zone automatically.windows date and time settings
  3. Restart your computer and check if the issue is resolved.

4. Disable Browser Extensions

Sometimes, extensions can interfere with secure connections. Try disabling them:

  1. In Chrome, click the three dots, go to Extensions, and choose Manage Extensions.chrome manage extensions
  2. Toggle off all extensions.toggle extensions
  3. Restart Chrome and check if the issue persists.

5. Scan for Malware

bitdefender antivirus interface

Malware can compromise your browser’s security. For comprehensive protection, we recommend using BitDefender:

  1. Download and install BitDefender from the official website.download bitdefender
  2. Launch BitDefender and perform a full system scan.bitdefender system scan
  3. Follow any prompts to remove detected threats.

BitDefender offers amazing features to enhance your system’s security and also works proactively to protect your personal information and files.

  • Real-time threat detection and removal
  • Advanced ransomware protection
  • Secure browser for online banking and shopping
  • Multi-layer protection against various types of malware
  • Regular, automatic updates to stay ahead of new threats

6. Reset Chrome Settings

If the issue persists, resetting Chrome can help:

  1. Click the three dots and go to Settings.chrome settings
  2. Open the Reset Settings option from the sidebar and activate the process.chrome reset settings
  3. Click Reset settings to confirm.chrome confirm settings reset

7. Update Windows 10

Keeping your operating system updated is crucial for security:

  1. Open the Start menu and click on Settings.windows settings
  2. Go to Update & Security, click Check for updates, and install any available updates.windows update and security
  3. Restart your computer after the updates are installed.

Now you know how to fix the not secure website issue in Chrome on Windows 10.

Regularly update your browser, operating system, and security software to maintain a safe browsing environment.

