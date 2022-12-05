Windows 10 KB5020683 OOBE update includes Windows 11 upgrade option

Before entering December, Microsoft introduced the KB5020683 out-of-band update for Windows 10, version 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2 (Home and Professional only). This update aims to improve the out-of-box experience (OOBE) of the said Windows 10 versions by including an instant upgrade to Windows 11. (via Neowin)

“On November 30, 2022, an out-of-band update was released to improve the Windows 10, version 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2 out-of-box experience (OOBE),” says Microsoft in its Windows support document. “It provides eligible devices with the option to upgrade to Windows 11 as part of the OOBE process. This update will be available only when an OOBE update is installed.”

Microsoft is continuously testing and making new features and improvements for Windows 11. Recently, the Windows 11 2022 update was introduced, giving the users of the latest Windows system a slew of new features, including File Explorer tabs, Suggested Actions, taskbar overflow, and more. The OS is still far from perfect, and the software giant is continuously discovering issues related to it, from gaming and browser to GPUs and more. Despite all of this, Windows 11 is really enticing as the OS is quite different from Windows 10 on different levels. Unfortunately for Microsoft, many are still stuck using the older Windows system. According to the latest StatCounter data, Windows 10 has a 69.77% Windows market share worldwide, while Windows 11 only has 16.12%. With this, it is not surprising that Microsoft is continuously introducing ways to encourage its customers to move to the newer Windows system.

The KB5020683 out-of-band update might do a little to persuade Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. Neithetheless, it will give them a more direct and quick option to instantly move to the more advanced OS.

According to Microsoft, the update is installed during the Windows OOBE process when the device is connected to the internet. And while 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2 won’t need additional requirements to apply the update, Windows 10, version 2004 will need the November 10, 2020 — KB4586781 (OS Build 19041.630) update. Once applied, machines will be required to restart.