Microsoft’s Windows 10 KB4549951 is already causing a series of issues for those who installed the update. And to make the matter a lot worse, KB4549951 has posed a new problem for a number of users.

A lot of users reported that, after installing the KB4549951 update, Windows 10 replaces their user profile with a new one. Worse, it can also delete documents, pictures, and other important files. The bug, however, doesn’t delete your data permanently, neither does it permanently rename your profile.

This is not the first time we’re seeing users complaining about missing user-profiles and data getting deleted automatically. After updating to Windows 10 October 2018, a lot of users faced a similar issue.

According to Microsoft staff, the easiest way to solve the missing profile issue is by setting up a new profile and then manually transferring the data to the new one that you just created(via Windowslatest).

For some users, restarting Windows more than 6 times have brought back the missing profile as well as data that went missing after applying KB4549951.

There are still no official solutions available from Microsoft meaning if the aforementioned workarounds don’t work on your PC, you have no options left to get everything back to normal.

And this exactly why regular backups are vital. In order to make sure that you don’t lose important files, it’s always recommended that you backup your data on your Windows PC on a regular basis.