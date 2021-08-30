The Windows platform is set to fragment soon, with some users being able to upgrade to Windows 11, and some being offered Windows 10 21H2 instead, a minor update to the 6 year old operating system.

Microsoft is currently working on Windows 10 21H2 in the Release Preview channel, and today users noticed a new feature in the OS.

Windows Update will now inform users if their PC meets the Windows 11 hardware criteria and can be updated.

Windows 11 requires a minimum of 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage; UEFI secure boot must be enabled; the graphics card must be compatible with DirectX 12 or later, with a WDDM 2.0 driver; and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 must be included and in most cases require an 8th gen Intel processor or relatively recent AMD processor, though some 7th gen Intel processors are now also supported.

The warning notes that certain Windows 10 features may not be available on Windows 11, and I suspect for this reason the majority of businesses will remain on Windows 10 for some years, to avoid both missing functionality and retraining issues.

via WindowsLatest