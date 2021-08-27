One sign of Microsoft’s maturity is that the company has learned not to fight the user community even when they feel their plans are justified.

Microsoft has just announced a number of concessions regarding the devices that will be allowed to run Windows 11, expanding the number of devices supported.

The first is an expansion of the processors supported to include more 7th gen Intel processors.

The processors added by Microsoft to the supported list are as follows:

Intel Core i5-7640X

Intel Core i7-7740X

Intel Core i7-7800X

Intel Core i7-7820HQ

Intel Core i7-7820X

Intel Core i7-7900X

Intel Core i7-7920X

Intel Core i9-7940X

Intel Core i9-7960X

Intel Core i9-7980XE

Microsoft also said they will add more Intel Xeon W series processors soon, but said, after working with AMD, that AMD Ryzen 1000 series will remain unsupported.

For devices running the Intel Core i7-7820HQ processor, Microsoft said they must comply with the DHC driver standards or they will not be able to update to Windows 11.

This is the same processor used in the Surface Studio 2, which will now presumably get the update, but many devices which do not follow the standard will remain excluded.

The biggest concession however is that Microsoft confirmed that users will be allowed to upgrade their unsupported devices manually using an ISO or the Media Creation Tool. Microsoft will merely not push out the update to those devices.

The improvements are included in the new Windows PC Health Check app, which will be rolling out soon and can be found here when available.

via Microsofters