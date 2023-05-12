NBCU exec Linda Yaccarino might be the next Twitter CEO, and here’s why

Elon Musk recently shared that he has finally “hired a new CEO for X/Twitter” and that “she” would take the role in several weeks. No name was dropped by the billionaire, but the latest reports reveal that the person might be Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s head of advertising.

Musk’s takeover of Twitter led to significant changes on the platform, and it’s hard to say that they are all beneficial for the company. In the recent month, we saw the departure of major Twitter security executives and the removal of different teams, even those responsible for communications.

Musk also implemented huge changes that affected users, from pushing Twitter Blue (which led to the removal of legacy checkmarks) to a plan to remove inactive accounts to reclaim coveted usernames. These actions, alongside many more, pushed some users and even advertisers to flee the platform, though Musk said that the latter is coming back. Yet, despite that claim, the company is still struggling to regain its former glory. As such, Twitter is resorting to hiring a new CEO, which seems like a delight for Musk.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

The announcement was made by Musk on Twitter and seems to imply that the plan is final, given he has already provided a timeline for the “hired” person. No name was mentioned, though The Wall Street Journal reported that NBCUniversal’s head of advertising Linda Yaccarino is “in talks” to get the position.

Yaccarino seems to be a perfect candidate for the position. As reported by The Verge, she “has been angling for the job and telling friends she wants it,” adding “she and Musk also see eye to eye politically.” And given Yaccarino’s current position and experiences in the ads business, where Twitter needs help, her expertise might greatly help the company.

Yaccarino’s arrival, in any case, will also be the answer to Musk’s fulfillment of his promise among Twitter users who voted in favor of Musk leaving his position as Twitter CEO. To recall, Musk promised to resign as the CEO, but not until finding “someone foolish enough to take the job.” The new Twitter CEO should also help carry the burden of running the platform, as Musk currently serves as the Tesla CEO. And with the recent problematic Twitter and Musk having to attend to these issues, Tesla investors need assurance that Musk still has time for the EV company. Yaccarino, who will focus on the Twitter business side, is the answer for this, while Musk said his role “will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”