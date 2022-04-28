Meta owns WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, but these platforms have a lot in common beyond the fact that the same company owns them. You can see a lot of similar features on these platforms. Now, Meta is making another effort to bring an exciting Instagram feature to WhatsApp.

As spotted by WABetainfo, the WhatsApp developer team is currently working on what’s called “Quick Reactions.” It allows users to quickly send an emoji while viewing a status update. The quick reaction is sent in the chat as a simple emoji message. If you’re an Instagram user, you’ve already used “Quick Reactions.”

WABetainfo spotted “Quick Reactions” on WhatsApp Desktop, but the publication believes that it will also be available for its Android and iOS clients in the future.

The ability to quickly react to status updates is under development at this moment, so we can’t see these emojis right now. As for which emojis will be available for users, WABetainfo spotted eight emojis, including Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.

The website shared no information on when these reactions will be available for the general public. But it seems that the instant chat messenger will test it with beta users before making it available for a wider set of people.

In other WhatsApp-related news, the Meta-owned company recently announced several new features, including Message reactions, Communities, the ability for admins to delete problematic messages in a group, File sharing improvements, 32-person audio calls, and more. These features are coming to WhatsApp in the coming weeks. You can read about them in more detail here.

Meanwhile, You can download the WhatsApp Desktop app from the below link if you haven’t installed it already.