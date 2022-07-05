WhatsApp introduced several privacy features last month, and the company appears to be planning to add more in the future. As spotted by reliable publisher WABetainfo, the Meta-owned instant chat messenger company is now working on a new feature that gives users more control over who can see their online status.

WhatsApp currently allows users to set who can see their last seen status. But users have been asking for more, including the ability to hide online status when they’re online. It’s finally listened to the users’ feedback by starting to develop the privacy option. The ‘hide online status setting’ was spotted on the WhatsApp beta iOS app.

As can be seen in the above image, you can share your online status with either everyone or people that can see your last seen status. If you want to opt for the latter, you need to select the ‘Same as Last Seen’ option. It’s worth noting that if you don’t allow others to see your Last Seen and online status, you won’t be able to see theirs.

Although it’s spotted on the WhatsApp beta iOS app, the publisher has claimed that the new privacy setting will also be available for Android and desktop clients in the future. It could be available to the beta testers first, though the publisher has shared nothing on when it could arrive. WhatsApp beta for Android recently updated with a new feature allowing users to delete messages for everyone even after two days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on several new functionalities other than the ability to hide online status. status reply indicator, 32-person audio calls, the ability to view status updates in the chat list, and the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices, a new order shortcut for business users are some of the features it will reportedly introduce in the future.