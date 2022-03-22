WhatsApp has finally started to begin rolling out emoji reactions to messages on Android in its latest 2.22.8.3 beta build.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp appears to be one step closer to finally getting emoji reactions on Android, as the feature is steadily starting to roll out to users who’re on the latest beta build of the software.

As WABetaInfo demonstrates in their report, once you have access to this feature, all you will need to do is long-press on a message before a selection of emojis appear which you can react to the message with. In the current beta build the selection of emojis you have to react with include: thumbs up, heart, laughter, surprise, crying, and the folded hands emoji.

As we’ve seen in many other messaging clients, this feature should help cut down on the notifications that you receive, especially if you’re in a group chat where everyone has a hot take on the latest news, as there are settings toggles to control the “reaction notifications” that you receive.

Since WhatsApp has given this feature to only a small number of beta testers so far, it may still be some time until we see the feature officially launch on the Android, iOS, and desktop versions of the Meta owned messaging service.