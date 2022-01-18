Meta’s WhatsApp has been regularly updating its Beta app for Windows, and a new leak shows that the company is working hard on making their app more at home on Windows.

According to Windows developer FireCube the company is adding a layer of Fluent Design to the app by using WinUI 2.6+ controls, giving the app a sleek, modern look.

FireCube uploaded some before and after shots which can be seen below:

Gallery

The new look is available in the latest beta (version 2.2201.2.0), which can be found here.

via Neowin