When it comes to saving your Whatsapp chat history, there are many benefits to the “export” feature, over the “backup” feature alone. For example, messages in backed-up chats remove messages deleted by the sender; in contrast, the chat cannot be altered once exported, which allows you to retain the *potentially incriminating* evidence- that is, if you’re fast enough.

Until now, the export feature allowed all Whatsapp users to save an external copy of the full chat history and media with just a couple of steps. But unfortunately, as of now, the feature is no longer available to users in Germany.

This means that German users have no choice but to back-up their chats- or resort to third-party tools.

WhatsApp chats are automatically backed up and saved daily to your phone’s memory; and depending on phone settings, can also be backed up to Google Drive. Here’s how to manually back-up your chats in a couple of quick steps:

Go to WhatsApp > tap More options > Settings > Chats > Chat backup > BACK UP.

Whatsapp hasn’t explained the reason for this change, but German privacy laws likely play a part.

Source: WABetaInfo