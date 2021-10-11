WhatsApp is working on a new Community feature which is related to their WhatsApp Groups function.

Evidence for the feature was discovered by XDA-Developers in an APK teardown of WhatsApp Beta v2.21.21.6, which includes strings like:

string name = "accept_invite_link_already_in_parent_group" > "You're already in this community" </string> <string name = "button_invite_to_parent_group" > Invite to community </string> <string name = "cannot_send_to_parent_group_not_member" > "ERROR: can't send to this community, not a participant" </string> <string name = "conversations_most_recent_parent_group_invite" > WhatsApp community invite </string> <string name = "failed_accept_bad_invite_link_parent_group" > "This invite link doesn't match any WhatsApp communities" </string> <string name = "failed_accept_invite_link_banned_parent_group" > "You can't join this community because you were removed." </string> <string name = "failed_accept_invite_link_invalid_parent_group" > "You can't join this community because this invite link is invalid." </string>

It is unclear at present how the Community feature works differently than Groups, but like Facebook Groups it may be able single landing page that can host a number of other Group chats.

It is likely more evidence for the feature will show up in the near future as reverse engineers get onto the task.

via XDA- Dev