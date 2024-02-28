WhatsApp introduces "Search by Date" feature for Android users

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In an update rolling out to Android devices, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to search for messages by date within individual and group chats. This functionality was previously available on iOS, Mac desktop, and WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp also introduced different text formats recently.

The “search by date” feature aims to simplify finding specific messages within extensive chat histories. Users can now choose a specific date from a calendar interface, eliminating the need to scroll through long chat threads or rely solely on keyword searches.

To utilize the feature:

Open the desired individual or group chat. Tap the search icon (magnifying glass). Select the calendar icon in the search bar’s top right corner. Choose the desired date from the calendar view. Tap “Jump to date” to display messages from that specific day.

Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his WhatsApp channel with a video of him searching for an old chat about Karaoke

These could be some benefits of this feature:

Faster searches: Finding messages quickly by specifying a date saves time and effort.

Finding messages quickly by specifying a date saves time and effort. Organized approach: Locate specific information from defined dates, streamlining your search process.

Locate specific information from defined dates, streamlining your search process. Easier non-text retrieval: Find voice notes and photos previously unsearchable by keywords.

Find voice notes and photos previously unsearchable by keywords. Controlled scope: Focus searches on a single date, reducing irrelevant results and saving time.

This update will benefit Android users who regularly search through their WhatsApp chat history, offering a more efficient and targeted search method.