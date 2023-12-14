WhatsApp for Windows added a new option to let users replace text with emoji

The latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update now includes a toggle that allows users to turn off this feature.

What is text-to-emoji replacement?

Text-to-emoji replacement is a feature that automatically converts certain text strings into emoji. For example, typing “:D” would automatically convert it to a smiley emoji.

Why enable text-to-emoji replacement?

There are a few reasons why someone might want to enable text-to-emoji replacement. Some users find it a new way to text, while others prefer to use exciting emoticons where they simply show their emoticons.

To disable text-to-emoji replacement, simply follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp beta app. Go to Settings > Chats. Toggle on the “Replace text with emoji” switch.

The text-to-emoji replacement toggle is currently only available to WhatsApp beta testers on Windows. However, it is expected to be rolled out to all users in a future update.

Overall, this is a positive development for WhatsApp users who prefer more control over their messaging experience. I’m sure many users will appreciate the ability to disable text-to-emoji replacement and express themselves more accurately and authentically.

