Blurry video calls? WhatsApp to allow users to check connection health in real-time, no more blame game

WhatsApp has released an update for iOS users (version 23.25.79) that introduces a valuable new feature for video calls: a connection health monitor. This tool provides real-time feedback on the quality of your connection, helping you identify and troubleshoot any issues for a smoother video experience.

Long-press your tile during a video call; WhatsApp will display connection metrics. It’s unknown what metrics will be shown, but it’s assumed to be signal strength, network stability, or ping.

The best part is that one can’t blame the person on the other side for having a bad signal; both parties can check for themselves.

WhatsApp is widely rolling out pinned messages, a connection health feature for video calls, and a “view once” option for voice messages to everyone!https://t.co/7ekvck90vx pic.twitter.com/saJAoERUIc — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 11, 2023

This feature is very helpful as it can assist in identifying potential issues such as WiFi congestion or an overloaded network. You may be too far away from your WiFi connection. By comprehending the strengths and weaknesses of your connection, you can make informed choices about your video call surroundings and settings and thus optimize your experience.

Connection Health monitor is just one of the new features in the latest WhatsApp update; there are a few others.

Pin important messages in group chats: Keep key information accessible for all members by pinning messages for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

Send "view once" voice messages: Share confidential thoughts with confidence, knowing the recipient can only listen to it once and cannot save, forward, or record it.

Update your WhatsApp app on iOS to version 23.25.79.