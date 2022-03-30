WhatsApp is the most popular instant chat messenger application in parts of the world except for the USA. The Meta-owned company is rolling a new feature for Android users, allowing them to enjoy a new set of emojis from Unicode.

The new Unicode emojis were first rolled out to the WhatsApp iOS client and are now available for WhatsApp beta users on Android. The new Unicode emojis are available in the latest version of the WhatsApp beta app. If you’re a beta user on Android, you should install update WhatsApp to version 2.22.8.8 or later to use the new emojis.

It is worth noting that the people you’re sending the emojis to will need to have the latest beta version installed on their phones. Those using the stable WhatsApp will not see the new emojis right now. In a future update, the new Unicode emojis will be rolled out to the general public.

WABetainfo has posted some screenshots showing all the new Unicode emojis introduced to the latest WhatsApp beta update. You can check out the screenshot below.

Aside from new emojis, WhatsApp is also working on multiple other new features. One of the most awaited features is the ability to react to messages. The emoji reactions feature was recently rolled out to Android users. Moreover, new drawing tools for WhatsApp are in the works and will be available for everyone in a future update.

Meta is also adding several new features to the WhatsApp desktop client. The social media giant added a new Stickers tab to the WhatsApp beta UWP app a few days ago. And it will, hopefully, continue to add more to its desktop app in the future.

Which upcoming WhatsApp features do you love the most? Share your thoughts in the comments.