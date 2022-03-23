WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for its UWP app on Windows 11 and Windows 10. The latest version of the WhatsApp beta app on Windows 10 and 11 will now show you the Stickers tab when you open the emoji panel. The new Stickers tab is live in WhatsApp beta UWP version 2.2211.3.70.

The new version of the app allows you to add your favorite stickers within the app. However, the stickers are not synced between your PC and phone, and this is because the feature is not available for the WhatsApp beta UWP, but as noted by WABetainfo, the feature will be available for PC users in a future update.

Adding your favorite stickers within the WhatsApp beta app is easy and so does the process of removing them. If you don’t like a sticker anymore, you can remove it just with a couple of clicks.

It’s worth noting that the feature is not rolling out in phases and is available to all, meaning everyone with the latest version of the app can use the feature right now.

The Stickers feature has been available for the WhatsApp Web client for a long time, but it wasn’t available on the UWP app. The latest update brings the beta app a step closer to being on par with the web client. Hopefully, the WhatsApp beta UWP will continue to get more useful new features in future updates.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging platform has added a new feature to its Android app, allowing users to react to messages. However, the feature is currently rolling out to select users running the latest version of the WhatsApp beta on Android.

Do you use WhatsApp on your PC? Is the Stickers feature are of any use to you? Do let us know in the comments section.