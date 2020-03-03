WhatsApp is one of the most popular IM apps in the world and is now used by over two billion people. The company has been hard at work improving the experience for everyone.

Today, WABetaInfo confirmed that WhatsApp will be allowing users to encrypt their Google Drive backup soon. The company already allows Android users to use Google Drive to back up their chats but they are not encrypted at the moment. While the current system is still secure, if you’re the paranoid type then the new feature will certainly provide you with an extra security layer.

New important feature under development: encrypt backup on Google Drive! Finally!https://t.co/qCZCurCxN8 NOTE: This feature will be available in future. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 2, 2020

There’s no word on when the feature is expected to roll out to the WhatsApp users. Moreover, this feature looks to be exclusive to Android users right now and we are not sure if the company will give the same options to the iOS users. In the meantime, you can head to Settings>Account and enable Two-Step verification for added security.