Breaking news: WhatsApp now has more than two billion users around the world

When Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, it had 500 million users. In 2016, WhatsApp announced that it has reached 1 billion users milestone. Later in 2018, WhatsApp announced that it has 1.5 billion users around the world. Today, Facebook announced that WhatsApp now has more than two billion users around the world, which means WhatsApp has added around 500 million users in just two years. This is an incredible growth story for Facebook.

“Private conversations that once were only possible face-to-face can now take place across great distances through instant chats and video calling. There are so many significant and special moments that take place over WhatsApp and we are humbled and honored to reach this milestone,” wrote WhatsApp team announcing this new milestone.

Simplicity and security are the two main reasons people prefer WhatsApp over other messaging apps. All WhatsApp messages are secured with end-to-end encryption by default. Unlike most other messaging services, messages are not stored on any cloud servers, instead they are only kept on your phone.

Source: WhatsApp