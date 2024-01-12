What can the upcoming $1000 a month X (fka Twitter) subscription get you?

The pricing for X’s Verified Organizations program is out. The program offers two tiers of verification for organizations: Basic and Full Access. Both tiers include a gold checkmark, priority support, and Premium+ benefits. The Full Access tier also includes a 2x boost for posts, Affiliations, and Hiring features.

The Basic tier costs $200 monthly, while the Full Access tier costs $1,000. According to X, there is a $50 per month fee for each additional affiliated account.

X’s Verified Organizations program is designed to help businesses and organizations reach more customers, affiliate their network, and find their next hire. The program is available to any organization, regardless of size.

Here’s what you get if you pay $1000 to X monthly:

The gold checkmark is a visual indicator that an organization is verified. It helps to build trust and credibility with customers.

Priority support gives organizations access to a dedicated team of customer support representatives.

Premium+ benefits include access to exclusive features, such as analytics and insights.

2x boost gives organizations' posts more visibility in search results.

Affiliations allow organizations to connect with other verified organizations on X.

aka X Hiring, which X released in the US as a beta version for all the Premium users, features help organizations attract and hire top talent.

Are you getting your brand a gold verification mark?