Move aside LinkedIn, X (fka Twitter) is entering the job-hunting game via X Hiring

X announced the full rollout of X Hiring to all premium users in the US. The service was initially launched in beta in May 2023 and was only available to a limited number of users.

As per the speculations, With X Hiring, users can create job profiles, post openings, and search for jobs relevant to their interests and experience. The platform also allows users to connect with potential employers and employees and follow companies they are interested in working for.

Here is the announcement tweet.

Hiring (beta) is now available to all Premium users in the US.



Add up to 3 jobs and feature them on your profile.



Get started on web at https://t.co/p2ZlabV9AN! pic.twitter.com/DOQLOIbstZ — Hiring (@XHiring) January 11, 2024

X Hiring operates like other online job boards such as LinkedIn and Indeed. However, it has the unique advantage of seamlessly integrating into the X platform. Therefore, users can search for jobs and engage with potential employers without leaving the X platform. Nowadays, it is quite common for employers to request LinkedIn details and an X account handle from job seekers.

X, which is also planning to implement a peer-to-peer payment system, is a platform that has gained more popularity than LinkedIn, with over 450 million active users, compared to LinkedIn’s 310 million. X is also perceived as being more user-friendly and intuitive when compared to LinkedIn. However, the most significant aspect is that LinkedIn is a platform people use for jobs and corporate purposes, while X is full of trolls and bots.

It remains to be seen whether X Hiring will be able to challenge LinkedIn’s dominance in the online job market. What’s your take on it?