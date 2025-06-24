VRider SBK Launching for PS VR2 This Week - All You Need to Know About the First-Person Superbikes Game

PlayStation announced today that VRider SBK, a first-person motorcycle racing game built for PS VR2, will release this Thursday, June 27. Developed by the creators of SBK Official Mobile Game, the VR title puts players in the seat of a Superbike World Championship rider, with full-body tracking and head-first speed.

Unlike flat-screen racing games, VRider SBK places you inside the helmet. You grip the virtual handlebars, move your torso into turns, and feel every overtake at eye level. The studio mapped real-life SBK circuits and paired them with official teams and bikes, aiming for high realism while keeping the experience physically responsive.

To match that, the game supports PS VR2’s eye-tracking and headset feedback, plus optional controller tracking for more immersive handling. Your head movement drives the view, so every lean, tilt, and glance plays into how you race. The game includes voice control for pit commands and supports multiplayer, time trials, and training modes.

Developers said they built the control system to work with the body’s natural movements, no external hardware or accessories required. Players control the throttle and brakes with their hands, but shift weight to steer and dodge. It runs at 90 fps with dynamic lighting to match real track conditions.

VRider SBK launches exclusively on PlayStation VR2 on June 27, priced at $34.99. Pre-orders are live now through the PlayStation Store.

