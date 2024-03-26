Videa Downloader - 7 Reliable Tools [Tested]

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

If you’re looking for the best Videa downloader, this guide is for you. Selecting a reliable tool from dozens of apps is a challenging task.

Luckily, I’ve listed seven excellent downloaders for this Hungarian streaming site. I singled them out based on their features, user interface, speed, pricing plans, customer support, and user privacy.

Best Videa Downloader

YT Saver is one of the best Videa.hu downloaders. It allows you to save clips and playlists from Videa and many other streaming platforms, like Niconico, YouTube, and Vimeo.

The tool tops the list because of its fast downloading speeds, ability to convert videos into different formats, and audio backup feature. I was able to download a clip in a shorter time than its actual length.

Unlike other downloaders, YT Saver supports all video and audio formats. I tested this feature and converted the same video from Videa.hu into five formats: MWV, MP4, MOV, WAV, and AAC.

Moreover, the app has a built-in browser that lets you search and download content within the website.

YT Saver has four main pricing plans:

1. Free Trial – comes with 4 maximum tasks and basic features.

2. Windows Package:

One-Month Plan at $9.95 – 1 PC

– 1 PC One-Year Plan at $25.95 – 1 PC

– 1 PC Life-Time Plan at $39.95 – 1 PC

– 1 PC Family Plan at $59.95 – 2-5 PCs

3. Mac Package:

One-Month Plan at $12.95 – 1 Mac

– 1 Mac One-Year Plan at $29.95 – 1 Mac

– 1 Mac Life-Time Plan at $49.95 – 1 Mac

– 1 Mac Family Plan at $59.95 – 2-5 Macs

4. Android Package:

Three-Month Plan at $9.95 – 1 phone

– 1 phone One-Year Plan at $19.95 – 1 phone

– 1 phone Life-Time Plan at $29.95 – 1 phone

– 1 phone Family Plan at $39.95 – 2-5 phones

You get a 30-day money-back guarantee, free customer support, and lifetime free updates with all paid plans.

I noticed that the resolution didn’t change from the original Videa video. Additionally, the tool supports up to 8K quality, which is incredible.

Pros:

All options are simply displayed on the easy-to-use interface

The download speeds are relatively fast

The tool supports up to 8K quality videos

You can get a whole Videa playlist in one click

The installation is straightforward

Cons:

There’s no free version, and the available free trial has limited features

It’s not ideal for a one-time user

Try YT Saver

The fact that 4K Video Downloader supports high resolutions sets it apart from other apps.

Downloading Videa clips is as easy as copy-pasting the link in the URL area.

Still, I think the downloader would be even better if it supported more video formats. Luckily, it covers the most common ones, such as MP4, 3GP, and MKV.

Furthermore, the Smart Mode feature is groundbreaking because it allows you to download videos faster.

To initiate this feature, I clicked the lightbulb-like icon, which then opened a menu to set the parameters such as formats, subtitle position, and quality.

4K Video Downloader has five main pricing plans:

Free plan – It comes with limited features and downloads, and you might encounter ads.

It comes with limited features and downloads, and you might encounter ads. Lite plan – $15 for a one-year license.

– for a one-year license. Persona l – $25 for a lifetime license.

l – for a lifetime license. Pro Plan – $45 (with a 25% discount) for a lifetime license.

– (with a 25% discount) for a lifetime license. Bundle – $65 for access to all tools under the 4K Download umbrella.

Also, if you want to save files in a private, password-protected folder, you can try the Private Mode feature.

Pros:

It has a user-friendly interface

It doesn’t lower the quality of the original Videa video unless you do it intentionally

You can extract subtitles easily

It supports commonly used video and audio formats

Cons:

Sometimes it’s slow to download videos from Videa

The free version lacks important features

There’s no free trial for premium plans

Get 4K Video Downloader

Tube Ninja is one of the most popular Videa downloaders. You don’t have to create an account or install an app on your device. You only need to copy and paste the link in the URL area and let the tool do the work.

The web app allows you to save audio files as well. Before you click the download button, select the Audio-only option.

You can also convert and save the video into an MP4 format and download playlists.

Moreover, Tube Ninja is completely free for life and has no hidden charges. However, to save files in the best quality, it redirects you to another premium tool, which I found odd.

Pros:

Easy-to-use interface suitable for beginners

It’s free to use

There’s no need to register or install the app

It gives you video details like time, titles, etc

You can use the downloader on any internet-enabled device

Cons:

It doesn’t support all formats and quality settings

It’s relatively slow

Try Tube Ninja

PasteDownload is an online Videa Downloader. It can save videos, audio, or photos from streaming sites.

All you need is the video URL, and then the tool will process it and give you further options before you start downloading the file.

Furthermore, it supports popular formats such as MP3, MKV, and MP4. You can also select video resolutions, from the lowest quality to 1080p.

You’ll also see different options for quality, type, and size. Right-click on the Download button and select Save link as… After that, insert your preferred name and click Save. That’s all.

Best of all, it’s completely free. You can buy the devs an ‘apple’, but it’s not mandatory.

Pros:

It’s a user-friendly tool

It doesn’t change the quality of the original video

It’s free to use

It supports all popular video formats

It’s relatively fast

Cons:

There might be annoying ads

Doesn’t have more video editing options

Try PasteDownload

SaveFrom is one of the best web-based Videa downloaders. You can get the clips or audio without registering or installing software on your device.

You can save files as:

Normal Video – This includes the entire video as it is on Videa.hu, with audio and subtitles.

– This includes the entire video as it is on Videa.hu, with audio and subtitles. Audio Only – I noticed the tool doesn’t pick up audio from certain clips.

– I noticed the tool doesn’t pick up audio from certain clips. Subtitles – If the original video doesn’t have subtitles, the option will be blank.

Additionally, the tool supports three video resolutions: 240p, 480p, and 1080p, and only 160kbps for the audio.

I would say it’s a pretty good downloader compared to other free apps, but there are annoying ads.

Pros:

The download speeds are impressive

It supports all popular video formats

The tool comes with no charge at all

It gives you various options to download videos and audio.

Cons:

Annoying ads

It could be better with more formats and resolutions

Try SaveFrom

Dirpy Studio has acquired TubeOffline. When you copy-paste a link on TubeOffline, it redirects you to Dirpy, which is a premium Videa Downloader.

However, the “new” tool includes more options to download and process your files.

For example, you can do a new search, write the filename, select start and end times, and select audio and video quality and formats.

However, TubeOffline used to be a completely free tool. After the acquisition, the pricing plan at Dirpy is as follows:

Free – you get 10 files in 12 hours, 20 mins limit, ads, audio only, and other basic features.

– you get 10 files in 12 hours, 20 mins limit, ads, audio only, and other basic features. Premium – It costs $6.99 per month billed annually, or $9.99 per month billed monthly. It offers 100 files in 12 hours, 180 minutes in length, and other premium features.

– It costs per month billed annually, or per month billed monthly. It offers 100 files in 12 hours, 180 minutes in length, and other premium features. Pro – It goes for $29.99 per month billed monthly, or $19.99 per month billed yearly. It comes with all the pro features suitable for a business.

NOTE: You can either pay using a bank card, PayPal, or Bitcoin.

In addition, one of the most stunning features is the Batch downloader. The tool also supports all available formats, subtitles, and video qualities.

Pros:

User-friendly interface

It supports all formats

You can select to download audio only

It allows you to download part of the video

Cons:

There’s no free trial for premium versions

The ads in the free version can be annoying

Try Dirpy Studio

Video Hunter truly hunts down clips online, including from Videa.hu. It’s available on Windows, Mac, and Android. However, you’ll have to download the app to use it.

Furthermore, you can convert downloaded videos into MP3 files.

The tool supports all available formats and resolutions. You can also use the Private Mode feature to save your files in a protected folder.

It takes three steps to download videos from Videa.hu:

Copy the video link and paste it into the app. Select Analyze to choose the video quality and formats you want. Click Download and give it a few seconds.

Moreover, Video Hunter has three main pricing plans:

Basic Free – It offers 3 downloads per day , 480p video quality, and only for one device.

– It offers , 480p video quality, and only for one device. Monthly Plan – You can use it on one PC and one phone for $14.95 per month. You get all premium features.

– You can use it on one PC and one phone for per month. You get all premium features. Yearly Plan – It costs $45.95 yearly for 2 PCs and 2 Android phones. It includes all premium features including priority customer support.

NOTE: The payment is auto-renewed, but you can cancel it anytime. All major payment methods are accepted.

Pros:

The download speeds are impressive

It’s novice-friendly

You can convert videos and audio into different formats

It’s available across devices

Cons:

There’s no free trial for premium versions

It lacks web app support

Try Video Hunter

How To Download Videos From Videa

Here’s how to use YT Saver to save clips from Videa:

1. First, go to the official YT Saver website, download, and install the software on your PC. Follow on-screen directions to complete the process.

2. Head to the Videa site, click on the video you want to download, and copy the URL.

3. Go back to YT Saver and click Paste URL. A new text area will pop up; paste the link there. Click Download to continue.

4. Wait for the software to search, analyze, and fetch your video.

5. To access the video, click on the Downloaded option on the left side.

6. You can also click the Converting option to convert your video into different formats and qualities.

Is It Legal To Download From Videa?

No, it’s not legal to download from Videa. According to its General Terms and Conditions, even if you’re the owner of the video, you can only access and use the work as it’s enabled on the platform. Since the platform doesn’t let you download the videos directly, you can’t do so with the help of third-party tools.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Getting the best Videa downloader ensures that you get quality videos without compromising your security.

Tell me which one worked for you in the comment section. See you at the next one!