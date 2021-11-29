In a new video, Tylver McVicker of Valve News Network has claimed that, according to his sources, Half-Life 3 still isn’t in development.

“To get the big question out of the way, is there a true follow-up to Half-Life 2: Episode Two in development in any capacity at Valve Software?” McVicker asked in a recent video about the state of Half-Life.

Despite the end of Half-Life Alyx pointing heavily towards the continuation of Gordon Freeman’s story, McVicker went on to explain that “the issue is that no, at the current time, there isn’t a major development team working on anything outside of the few pieces of software that are specifically tailored for hardware right now.”

In a caption for the video, McVicker did state that “there is a very minor group working on HL3, at the time of recording,” however there’s no word on what stage they’re at with the development or design of the game.

Instead, as McVicker states, “Valve is trying to get the Steam Deck out and, like many people have observed, the Steam Deck has been significantly more successful than originally anticipated, so Valve is throwing a lot at it.”

As a result of this focus on the upcoming Steam Deck, “Half-Life 3, Half-Life 2 Episode 3, any kind of traditional mouse and keyboard FPS at Valve is not taking place,” McVicker reiterated in his video. “If it is, it’s a very small group of people and those individuals will not be seen as value-generating by the higher-ups.”

Despite having almost all hands on deck for the release of the Steam Deck, we have recently seen Valve’s handheld delayed due to “global supply chain issues,” and material shortages which have been affecting a plethora of companies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.