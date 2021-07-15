After rumours circulating about a SteamPal, last month Valve has officially announced their upcoming handheld PC, the Steam Deck.

This handheld PC promises to be “the most gaming power you’ve ever held” according to Steam Deck’s brand new swanky website where you can wishlist the handheld device.

With a 7” multi-touch display, trackpads similar to what we’ve seen on the Steam Controller, and gyroscopic controls for extra wiggly immersion and gameplay, the Steam Deck packs a lot into its £349 starting price tag.

Alongside a 2.4-3.5GHz AMD Zen 2 CPU and an AMD GPU, the Steam Deck will also have a 40 watt-hour battery for up to 8 hours maximum battery life when playing 2D games, or “several hours of play time” for most other games.

The handheld PC features a USB-C port similar to the Nintendo Switch, and the newly announced OLED model, which will allow you to dock the handheld and plug the portable PC into your TV.

Though it’s Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the USB-C port, the Steam Deck will support all manner of accessories from fighting sticks to Bluetooth mice and keyboards, so you can always play with the input you want to.

Introducing Steam Deck: powerful, portable PC gaming starting at $399. Designed by Valve, powered by Steam. Shipping December 2021. Learn more at https://t.co/ZOTx3KUCVK and reserve yours tomorrow. #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/jcgbaKfT9c — Steam (@Steam) July 15, 2021

The Steam Deck is expected to start shipping in December 2021 starting at £349 for the 64 GB storage version. The handheld is also available at £459 with 256GB of NVMe storage, or at £569 for 512GB of NVMe storage as well as an “exclusive virtual keyboard theme.” If you want to make sure you get one, you can reserve your own today on Steam.