Unriddle AI Review: Is It The Best AI Summarizer?

This in-depth Unriddle AI review is a must-read if you’re a student, teacher, researcher, or business R&D professional looking for a reliable AI assistant who speaks your language.

With the crazy onset of artificial intelligence technology, you’ll find AI embedded in many niches like text-to-image, AI profile picture generators, AI help desk software, AI sales tools, and many more.

Among these, an AI summarizer tool like the Unriddle can be a lifesaver. Let me show you why:

What Is Unriddle AI?

Unriddle AI is an AI-powered tool used for research and writing.

This conversational AI assistant quickly gathers the key points of a text, so you can grasp them in a jiffy. Also, it keeps track of the past skimming of various documents.

If your question requires an in-depth inquiry into those documents, the Unriddle chatbot automatically connects the dots!

You can also ask it focused questions on the text you’ve uploaded and it’ll give you the answers. Whether you’re a student, a researcher, or a professional, this tool can help you learn and research.

At the time of my review, Unriddle AI supports 95+ languages like English, French, Dutch, Spanish, German, and many more.

Unriddle AI Review: Features

Here are the best features and functionalities of Unriddle that help you to read, make notes, and write documents faster using artificial intelligence:

User Interface and Experience

Unriddle AI’s UI and UX offer maximum convenience. Firstly, the user interface is clean, organized, and clutter-free, so there aren’t numerous options on the screen to distract.

Secondly, it divides the app’s useable area into two parts: one showing a preview of the original document you’ve uploaded, and the other one is for the AI conversation.

Should you need a personal note-taking screen, you can simply click on the pencil icon in the top right corner to add a third preview for notes.

All the other options are hidden within the three-line menu in the top left corner and the settings (cogwheel) icon in the top right corner.

Upload PDF/ Markdown/ Text

Unriddle AI lets you upload different types of source documents. These initial documents could be a PDF, markdown file, or copied text from the source. Also, you can directly copy and paste the URL of the source text from a website or document-sharing portal and Unriddle AI will process the content for the Q&A sessions.

Once uploaded, Unriddle displays the document as formatted in the original file and the uploading and preview are almost instant.

When you compare this with the same feature of Paraphraser.io, uploading and processing of the source document fails intermittently. When uploaded, the content shows in basic text without any source formatting of the PDF file.

Generate Text Summary

The text summary feature works in two ways. You can either write your own prompt in the conversation box or use suggested ones from the Prompts to get you started page.

Unriddle AI generates a high-quality summary of the source text. Also, it adds hyperlinks to the locations on the doc from which it has referred. Moreover, when you interact with the tool for a few hours, the AI adapts to the complexity level you’re comfortable with for text summaries.

Get Answers to Questions

This is the most useful feature of the Unriddle AI summarizer web app. You can upload a document Unriddle and ask questions.

The AI skims through the notes and provides accurate answers.

Similarly, if you’re a researcher and want to create quick snippets of answers from a long document for the audience, investors, or business managers, you can make use of this cool feature too. Most of its competitors like QuillBot, Paraphraser.io, etc., don’t offer such a handy feature.

Create Notes

With Unriddle AI you can take personal notes from source documents or the AI’s output. These notes will be available for online access from any device you log into the platform with.

The note feature of Unriddle offers the most necessary text formatting attributes like HTML heading styles (H1/H2/H3, etc.), Bullets, Numbers, Tasks, References, Hyperlinks, etc. Furthermore, you can use the AI Edit feature to make your notes perfect..

If you’re a teacher, you can use the Export as PDF feature of the Unriddle Notes module to quickly generate hundreds of pages of notes for your students in a few minutes.

Find Related Content

Often, notes distributed by teachers and professors in your institute may contain discussions on multiple topics. For example, a note on Thermodynamics could cover over 10 topics. However, you’re only focusing on the Internal Energy topic of Thermodynamics.

In that case, you can ask Unriddle AI to aggregate all the content from a large note that only talks about Internal Energy.

You can apply this feature in many other fields like marketing, web scrapping, online research, corporate business report making, and many more.

The related content skimmer isn’t available in Unriddle’s competitors like Paraphraser, QuillBot, Summarizer AI, etc.

Get Help With Writing

You can also use the tool to create high-quality articles. The tool uses the GPT 3.5 and GPT 4.0 models for natural language processing and AI text generation. In the free trial, you can only use the GPT 3.5 model.

You can access the writing feature by choosing the Write module from the dashboard. You must give an appropriate title to the article and write or add the first few lines of the article. Now, you can just type ++ and the AI will take over on your behalf.

Get an Explanation Based on Reading Level

If the summary or answers generated by the Unriddle AI seem too complicated, you can use its Reading Levels adjustment feature to get simpler answers, or vice versa.

You can enter prompts like “Explain this topic to me as if I’m a 12-year-old,” and so on. The conversational AI will automatically change its output according to your reading level.

Translate Text Document

Since Unriddle AI supports more than 95 languages, you can use the AI to translate articles into foreign languages. The output is far better and more accurate than Google Translate.

All the translation work happens with AI prompting.

Get Suggestions on Practise Questions

Suppose you’ve done enough mock tests but want to practice on the potentially surprising questions that many exams have.

To get help with that, you could upload notes, textbook pages, research papers, lecture sheets, etc. Then, ask the AI to come up with complicated and out-of-the-box questions from the content.

Here, you can also input the complexity level like questions for middle school, high school, graduate school, and so on.

Chrome Extension

If you invest too much time doing research online, you can save a lot of time by switching to Unriddle AI’s Chrome Extension.

Once you install it to your Chrome web browser, you can simply highlight a text on a website, right-click, and select the Summarize option to get an instant summary of the text.

This feature will help you aggregate online documents via quick initial screening. If the summary indicates relevant topics, you can save the document for further analysis or simply ignore the website.

Prompt Templates

If you’re new to AI summarizers and writers, you can get started by going through the AI prompting ideas that Unriddle offers for free.

The tool has perfectly organized its prompt templates in the following categories:

Summarizing the input texts or documents or websites

Generating less or more details

Adjusting for reading levels

Extract granular information on topics or answer particular questions

Working with scientific research papers

Exam preparation ideas

Content translation

Getting help with programming

Keyboard Shortcuts

To speed up your workflow, Unriddle AI has native keyboard shortcuts for the following tasks or tools:

General navigation and UI interaction purposes

Using the Text Editor

Handling basic copy and pasting

Advanced text formatting

Formatting paragraphs

Selecting text

How to Use Unriddle AI

Here’s how you can quickly get started with Unriddle AI without wasting time in guesswork:

Log in to Unriddle AI for free using Google Account sign-on. You’ll see the Unriddle dashboard with cards for Write, Import, and Recent.

If you wish to author an article, click Write. Alternatively, if you want to prepare for an exam or create notes from a PDF click on the Import card. Click on the Select files button and choose an input file. The supported file types are PDF, Notepad, and Markdown. You can also click on the Paste URL button and supply the website or content hyperlink for cloud-hosted documents.

Unriddle AI should now show you a preview of the imported document on the left and a blank conversation window on the right.

Click the pencil button in the top right corner to bring up the note-taking screen. Now, use the prompts from prompt templates to try out Unriddle for the first time.

Unriddle AI Review: Pricing

Unriddle AI offers the following subscription plans:

1. Free

You get 15 text generations and 5 document uploads per month. Each upload can be up to 30 MB or 120 pages. Under this subscription, inactive documents and notes are deleted after 60 days.

2. Pro

This subscription package offers unlimited text generation and uploads for $20/month. For each upload, the maximum limit increases to 2,000 pages or 50 MB.

3. Premium

It costs you $30/month to get all the Pro subscription features, plus access to the premium model based on GPT-4 and priority support. Moreover, you can upload 4,000 pages or 150 MB in a go.

4. Team

The pricing starts at $150/month with 5 seats or user licenses. Here, you get every feature of the Premium plan, along with real-time collaboration, team member invitations, access management, and a dedicated account manager.

For any yearly subscription, you get the first 2 months free. You can cancel the subscription anytime without having to pay any cancellation fees.

Its refund policy offers a grace period of 7 days from the date of first payment. Once you request a refund, Unriddle AI processes it within a day.

Get Unriddle AI

Unriddle AI Review – Verdict

After testing Unriddle AI for a week, I can say that this is one of the best AI summarizer tools. You should give it a try if you’re a student, teacher, or high-level content researcher.

The app is affordable and efficient and brings a ton of features under a single roof. And you get a free version to test it out before committing.