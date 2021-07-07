After leaks circulated online, Ubisoft has quickly announced that Assassin’s Creed Infinity is real, with multiple Ubisoft studios’ collaborating on the game.

Rather than letting rumours run amok while pretending that said rumours leaking the game before they’re ready definitely don’t exist, Ubisoft has gotten on top of leaks about Assassin’s Creed Infinity and confirmed that the game is real and is in early development.

The lengthy blog post from Ubisoft details the direction of the game from a creative and development standpoint, rather than giving away any details about the game. Rather than passing the development baton from one studio to the next for each game, this new project, headed up by Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking, will have studio’s mingling and working together in harmony to be “less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership.”

Before Ubisoft let everyone know it was real, Bloomberg was the first to break the news with a report about Assassin’s Creed Infinity’s new unique design as a live service platform, which will tie future games together.

This “massive online platform” is also set to evolve over time, according to Bloomberg’s people familiar with the development of the game. We’ve seen similar rumours from GTA 6, with both games likely being inspired by Fortnite’s immense popularity that’s sustained by its ever-changing map.

We’ve slowly been seeing Assassin’s Creed games ramp up towards full live service over time. Recently it was confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first game in the franchise to receive a second year of post-launch content, following on from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which only received monthly story episodes.

However Assassin’s Creed Infinity turns out, we won’t be seeing it for a while yet as details are still “in flux” according to Bloomberg, and the game is “still years away from release,” which is as to be expected from Ubisoft revealing it’s in early development.