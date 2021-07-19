Ubisoft has announced their latest Tom Clancy’s venture, a free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter called XDefiant.

In the announcement video, Ubisoft said that XDefiant’s gameplay is “fast-paced firefight meets punk rock mosh pit,” which seems apt for the colourful cast of characters on display throughout the trailer.

Each of these characters neatly slot into one of four classes, Tank, Assault, Support, and Healer, who are all based around factions from other Ubisoft and Tom Clancy properties. “Every faction comes equipped with traits, abilities, and an ultra to complement your playstyle and your factions role,” Ubisoft revealed in the video.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Wolves (Tank), The Division’s Cleaners (Assault), Splinter Cell’s Echelon (Support), and Outcasts (Healer) are all already planned to be in the game at launch, but Ubisoft will “continue to add to this diverse cast as the game evolves,” so you can look potentially new classes, or at least new looks.

XDefiant isn’t all about the factions and their abilities, despite them being “at the heart of the game,” as there’s also a serious focus on gunplay and customisability with an “evergrowing arsenal of authentic weapons and attachments,” that have been carefully crafted for “precise satisfying gunplay.”

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is expected to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Luna, and Stadia, with cross-play between all platforms available at launch.

There’s no word of an exact release date yet, but if you want to test the game, then you can register for the first test now, which kicks off on August 5th, so long as you are in the US or Canada.