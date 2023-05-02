Twitter working on the ability to include images in the middle of a long tweet

Under Elon Musk, Twitter is no longer only a microblogging platform. It allows users to post longer form tweets so that users can comprehensively express their points of view. To take this a step further, the social media giant seems to be working on a new way to allow users to write full-fledged blogs with images between paragraphs.

As spotted by famous reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter has started working on the ability to include images in the middle of a lengthy tweet. Essentially, it will be much like a blog with images between paragraphs, making long tweets more interesting to read. However, since long tweets are available only to Blue subscribers, only paid users will be able to take advantage of the upcoming image feature.

However, the reverse engineer could not unearth when the ability to include images in the middle of long tweets will be available to users. We are hopeful that it will not take long to become available for Blue users.

Twitter is working on the ability to include images in the middle of the long tweet pic.twitter.com/9tji6erocn — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 2, 2023

For the unverse, one of the significant benefits of Twitter Blue is that it allows users to write beyond the 280-character limit. Blue subscribers can write a tweet up to 10,000 characters long. On top of that, the company will now allow Blue subscribers to add images between paragraphs to make the content more appealing. Individual creators can benefit a lot from this feature.

If you are a creator, you should also know that Twitter allows you to monetize your content through a subscription. The best part is that the money you receive on the platform will be yours, as Twitter will not receive a cut. However, Twitter will start taking some of your revenue after 12 months. Creators can offer their followers monthly subscriptions in the $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 bracket.