Twitter has been working on a way to give users more control over their tweets and address the prevalent abusive culture on the platform.

Their latest effort, which they have been working on since March this year will introduce three different types of conversations — Everyone, People you know (follow), People you mention. Choosing the first option when you post a tweet will let everyone see as well as reply to your tweets, while the second option means that anyone who you follow and mention will be able to reply. Lastly, the third option means anyone you mention in the tweet will be able to reply to the tweet.

This means if you choose the second and third option, you’re unlikely to get any reply from strangers. So if you want don’t want to argue with random people on Twitter, you should choose the second option.

Testing, testing… A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your ? out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

The feature is rolling out now to a small per cent of users. While it has the potential of reducing abuse, it can also be used to spread disinformation without allowing the rest of the community to respond and debunk malicious tweets.

Do our readers thinks is a welcome development? Let us know below.