In an effort to give the user more control, Twitter is working on a new feature that will let users choose who can reply to their tweets. Twitter will introduce three different types of conversations — Open, Community, and By invitation. Choosing the first option will let everyone see as well as reply to your tweets, while the second option means that anyone who you follow and mention will be able to reply. Lastly, the third option means anyone you mention in the tweet will be able to reply to the tweet.

This means if you choose the second and third option, you’re unlikely to get any reply from strangers. So if you want don’t want to argue with random people on Twitter, you should choose the second option.

As first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the feature is currently in the testing phase, meaning it’ll take a while to make the new feature available for everyone. Unfortunately, we don’t know as to when the feature is going to be available.

Twitter recently rolled out plenty of new features, fixes, and improvements to Twitter PWA.