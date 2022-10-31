Twitter verification may cost $20 a month as Elon Musk revamps verification process

In a major revamp to the Twitter verification process, Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk is considering charging $20 a month for those who want to retain their verified badge, according to The Verge. Twitter verification, Going forward, could be part of the company’s Blue subscription offerings. When it launches, verified users will have to opt-in for the service within 90 days, or else they will lose their verified badge.

According to sources, Twitter employees have been given time until November 7 to implement the feature on Twitter; failing to do so will result in mass layoffs. Elon Musk has not publicly announced the change, but he tweeted yesterday that “the whole verification process is being revamped right now.” This could also mean additional requirements other than a $20-a-month Blue subscription.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Twitter launched its Blue subscription last year to increase its revenue, but the company still earns a huge chunk of its revenue through advertising. At launch, the subscription was priced at $3 a month, but the microblogging site recently increased the pricing to $5 a month. The paid subscription is currently limited to the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. However, when the new verifications process launches, users worldwide should be able to buy the subscription. This is because the verification process is not limited to a select few countries.

Many verified handles on Twitter say they would happily give up the verified badge when the changes occur, as they are not willing to pay $20 a month for that. Users are currently divided on whether this will mitigate the issue of the bot problems on the platform, which is something Elon Musk hates the most and resulted in Musk almost backing out from the deal.

What do you think about Twitter’s new verification process? Do you think it will help the platform fight disinformation or worsen it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.