According to the famous reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter is working on a new feature called “Audio Space,” which will let you talk to anyone or the people you follow or mention. The reverse engineer, however, didn’t share any details on how the feature will work.

#Twitter is working on a feature called "Audio Space", a room where you can talk to anyone or just the people you follow or mention ? — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 18, 2020

The feature is currently in the developmental stage, so it’s possible that Twitter might not bring it for the general public. But if the social media giant intends to make this feature available for its users, users will probably be able to send audio replies to people they follow. Unfortunately, we don’t know when “Audio Space” will become available for general users. Rest assured, you’ll keep you updated about all the latest developments about this feature.

