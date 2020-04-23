Twitter is testing a new option that might make it easier to find and view quoted tweets. The company currently allows users to view the total Retweet count but doesn’t inform them if someone has quoted the tweet.

Now users have shared screenshots showing a change in the existing UI. The new UI divides the Retweets into those with comments and those without comments. According to The Verge, Twitter is testing this new UI with a closed group of iOS users.

It turns out Twitter is actually testing the ability to view quote tweets! via @calcsam https://t.co/lRFELR6kxm — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 21, 2020

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the feature will be publicly available for the users. It’s worth noting that the company has done several experiments in the past, many of which were scrapped. That said, this new feature will surely help those who like to keep a track of retweets and quotes.