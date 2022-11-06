Twitter launches new $8 verification service for iOS devices

After Elon Musk took over Twitter, he instructed Twitter employees to implement a new verification system by November 7. The employees seem to have completed the task Musk gave to them. Twitter is officially rolling out a new verification system as part of the Blue subscription, which now costs $7.99 monthly, as the new Twitter boss said earlier. However, the verification system is currently rolling out to iOS devices.

The revamped Blue subscription, however, is currently limited to a few countries only, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. But this will change very soon, and the new Blue subscription will be rolled out to other platforms as well. It is worth taking note that the Blue subscription will be available everywhere where Twitter is accessible.

The new blue tick verification is not available for everyone using iOS devices, however. It looks to be rolling out in phases. Either way, not all features are currently available in the Blue subscription package. Coming soon to iOS devices as part of the Blue subscription package are half the ads, the ability to post longer videos, and priority ranking for quality content. Hopefully, there will be much more than these in the future.

Twitter employees are currently readying to fully implement what Musk had asked them to. The new subscription model will be available to everyone everywhere very soon. Maybe within a few days. Previously, Musk told Twitter employees that if they failed to implement those changes by November 7, they all would be fired. However, the company’s new boss had already fired a number of people to cut operational costs.

What do you think about these changes on Twitter? Will you pay $7.99 a month to get the blue tick on the platform? Let us know in the comments section.