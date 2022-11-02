Elon Musk reveals how much you will pay for blue tick

After completing his acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk intended to revamp the Twitter verifications process. And rumors were that a blue tick would be part of the Blue subscription, which would cost $20 a month. Now, Elon Musk has cleared all the doubts regarding the new verification process and the Blue subscription, bringing a sigh of relief to those who felt $20 was way too much for the subscription.

Elon Musk took to Twitter and revealed that a Blue subscription would cost $8 a month, not $20 per month, as previous reports suggested. The blue tick will require users to be paid subscribers, but Blue will not be limited to offering users a blue tick. According to Musk, a paid subscription will provide the following benefits:

Priority in replies

Mentions & search which is essential to defeat spam/scam

Ability to post long video & audio – Half as many ads

Paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with Twitter

Aside from the above benefits, there will be a secondary tag below the name of someone who is a public figure. However, this is not a new feature, as Twitter already shows a secondary tag below the names of politicians. Musk has also pointed out that its new subscription model will give power to the people.

Twitter Blue currently costs $5 a month and is limited to four countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The new subscription, however, will not be limited to these four countries; it will be available everywhere where the microblogging site is available.

It is also important to note that the Blue subscription will not cost $8 a month across the globe. As Musk has put it, the Blue subscription price will be adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity. In other words, if you are not in the United States, a paid subscription to Twitter Blue will cost more or less than $8 a month, depending on where you live.

However, Elon Musk has not revealed when these changes will be implemented. But according to previous reports, the new Twitter boss has given employees only a few days to implement these, or else they will be laid off. If the rumors are true, we will soon get a revamped verification process on the microblogging site.

What do you think about these changes coming to Twitter? Will you pay $8 a month to get the blue tick on the platform? Let us know in the comments section.