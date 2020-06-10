Twitter is fighting fake news by asking Android users to read articles before retweeting

by Surur

 

Twitter is fighting the viral spread of fake news by asking its users to read articles before retweeting.

Announced in a tweet, Twitter users on the Android platform will be asked if they wish to read an article if they try and retweet a link without clicking it.

In recent weeks Twitter has stepped up its efforts to fight the spread of disinformation on their platform, including famously labelling some of US President Donald Trump’s tweets as misleading. The move is part of Twitter’s mission to prevent inappropriate swaying up the important upcoming US presidential election in November.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments