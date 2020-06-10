Twitter is fighting fake news by asking Android users to read articles before retweeting

Twitter is fighting the viral spread of fake news by asking its users to read articles before retweeting.

Announced in a tweet, Twitter users on the Android platform will be asked if they wish to read an article if they try and retweet a link without clicking it.

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

In recent weeks Twitter has stepped up its efforts to fight the spread of disinformation on their platform, including famously labelling some of US President Donald Trump’s tweets as misleading. The move is part of Twitter’s mission to prevent inappropriate swaying up the important upcoming US presidential election in November.