Twitter recently introduced fleets, it’s own take on 24 hours stories. While the feature is still not available globally, Twitter has been adding new features to fleets.

Now, Matt Navarra has spotted a new feature that will allow users to share their tweets and retweets in fleets. The feature is added to the retweet button and lets users react with fleet.

You can now share your tweets and retweeted in fleets (if you have access to them) h/t @AshwiniDodani pic.twitter.com/lrAGxVsQBt — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 7, 2020

The feature is currently rolling out to users who have access to fleets. Twitter hasn’t made an official statement on when the feature is expected to show up for everyone and has been silent on when fleets will be available to all the Twitter users.