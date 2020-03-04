Today Twitter announced a new feature it is testing in specific markets called Fleets.

Fleets is a new kind of tweet which is very similar to Snapchat Stories.

Like Stories, they are only visible if you click on the avatar on the top of your timeline. They also expire after 24 hours, and can not be liked, retweeted or replied to in public.

Fleets can, however, be replied to in DM.

Twitter says they hope it allows for a new kind of conversation on the platform.

We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter. Today, in Brazil only, we’re starting a test (on Android and iOS) for one of those new capabilities. It’s called Fleets. pic.twitter.com/6MLs8irb0c — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

For now, the feature is only available in Brazil, and only on iOS and Android. It remains to be seen if the feature will be popular enough on the very public twitter platform to be used widely.

