Today Twitter announced a new feature it is testing in specific markets called Fleets.

Fleets is a new kind of tweet which is very similar to Snapchat Stories.

Twitter is experimenting with its own version of Snapchat Stories called Fleets 1

Like Stories, they are only visible if you click on the avatar on the top of your timeline. They also expire after 24 hours, and can not be liked, retweeted or replied to in public.

Fleets can, however, be replied to in DM.

Twitter is experimenting with its own version of Snapchat Stories called Fleets

Twitter says they hope it allows for a new kind of conversation on the platform.

For now, the feature is only available in Brazil, and only on iOS and Android. It remains to be seen if the feature will be popular enough on the very public twitter platform to be used widely.

What do our readers think of this new feature? Let us know below.

