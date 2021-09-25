Earlier we have seen OnLeaks leak the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22+, and now the collection has been complete with the release of a render of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Gallery

Unlike the S22 Ultra, the design resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy S22+, particularly when it comes to the wrap-around camera module, which is P-shaped on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

That camera module is likely to house a 50-megapixel main camera and 12 megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

The screen is expected to be 6 inches on the diagonal and the device is expected to measure 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm.

The handset should be hitting the market in early 2022. See it in 3D below:

via Zouton