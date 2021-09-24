We have heard rumours that Samsung will be merging the S and Note line next year, with the S22 basically being a Note.

Now OnLeaks have added some detail to the rumour, with a render which shows that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will basically be a Note 22, including with a stowed stylus.

The device is very reminiscent of earlier Notes, including a curved screen and flat top and bottom borders.

The screen is believed to be 6.8 inches with a high refresh rate and the device is expected to be 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and has a thickness of 10.5mm if you include the unique P-shaped camera bump.

The hump is said to housed an improved camera module, including a new periscope zoom camera.

See it in motion below:

Samsung traditionally releases their S-line in January, so we should see a lot more about the device soon.

via digit.in