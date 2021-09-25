Last night OnLeaks leaked the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to take after the Note-line, with a square design and hidden stylus.

Today he also leaked the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22+, which has a more traditional S-line look with rounded corners, but for the first time has fully symmetrical bezels.

Gallery

The design also retains the look of the camera module from the S21 line, and the handset will reportedly have a punch-hole rather than UDC.

The Galaxy S22+ is expected to measure 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm (9.1mm including the rear camera bump) and will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 898/895 processor or the Exynos 2200. It will also have table-stakes such as a 120Hz display, up to 5,000mAh battery and reportedly up to 65W fast charging support.

The camera module is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera.

See it in 3D below.

via 91Mobiles