Creative Assembly and SEGA have announced that Total War: Warhammer 3 is due to launch on February 17th 2022, and it’s also coming to Game Pass.

Available day one on Game Pass for PC, Total War: Warhammer 3 is set to be the biggest Total War: Warhammer game ever, with “six factions, nine unique legendary lords, and endless replayability.”

As the “cataclysmic conclusion to the trilogy,” it’s hardly a surprise that Total War: Warhammer 3 is going above and beyond to be the biggest and best game in the franchise. With “a larger map, more mechanics, a deeper storyline, major systems reworks, and brand-new battle types to sink your teeth into,” it definitely sounds like Creative Assembly are going all out.

Alongside the announcement that Total War: Warhammer 3 is coming to Game Pass for PC, SEGA also announced that Ogres are returning to the franchise in the Ogre Kingdoms DLC pack. This DLC pack will be free for anyone who pre-orders the game, which unfortunately means players on Xbox Game Pass will have to purchase it separately.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently due to launch on February 17th 2022 via Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC.