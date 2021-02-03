Creative Assembly has unveiled Total War: Warhammer 3 with the promise of delivering the series’ largest scale battles.

Announced to release this year, Total War: Warhammer 3 will send players on an all-new single player campaign to either save or dominate a dying god.

Players will be able to control legions from new races not previously available in the tactics series. Kislev, Cathay are listed as new inclusions as well as the following Chaos factions: Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch.

Our vision, from the start, was to create a series that felt like an incredible journey through this world we all loved,” wrote Warhammer 3 game director Ian Roxburgh.

“The enormous support of our players in ensuring the success of the first two instalments has pushed our ambition to new heights, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Total War: Warhammer 3 claims to have the “most diverse array of legendary heroes, gargantuan monsters, flying creatures and magical powers that the series has ever seen.” We’re inclined to believe it.