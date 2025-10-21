Top VPNs For Business: Secure Your Data

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

In today’s interconnected world, securing your business data is paramount. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) provides a crucial layer of protection, especially for companies handling sensitive information or operating with remote teams. Choosing the right VPN can be daunting, but understanding your business’s specific needs is the first step.

This guide explores the 10 best corporate and small business VPN solutions, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision. We’ll delve into what makes each VPN stand out, considering factors like security, speed, ease of use, and pricing.

Which VPN is Best for My Business?

NordLayer

NordLayer, from the makers of NordVPN, is designed specifically for business use. It offers dedicated servers, centralized management, and advanced security features to protect your company’s data. It’s a robust solution for businesses of all sizes. NordLayer focuses on providing a secure, private, and compliant network environment, enabling businesses to operate with confidence and efficiency. This VPN helps minimize risk and maintain a strong security posture.

Dedicated servers

Centralized management panel

Advanced security features (e.g., kill switch, data leak prevention)

Multiple gateway options

Pricing: Starting at $7 per user per month.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is known for its speed, reliability, and ease of use, making it a great choice for businesses that need a VPN for everyday tasks. Its global server network ensures access from almost anywhere, and its strong encryption keeps your data safe. ExpressVPN stands out for its user-friendly interface and consistent performance. It’s a good option for businesses that value simplicity and speed.

Fast connection speeds

User-friendly interface

Strong encryption

Wide server network

Pricing: Starting at $8.32 per month.

Surfshark

Surfshark offers excellent value for money, with unlimited device connections and a range of security features. It’s a good option for small businesses with limited budgets that need to protect multiple devices. Surfshark’s affordability and generous device policy make it an attractive choice for startups and smaller teams. It doesn’t compromise on security despite its lower price point.

Unlimited device connections

Affordable pricing

CleanWeb ad blocker

MultiHop feature

Pricing: Starting at $2.49 per month.

Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is a cloud-based VPN solution that focuses on secure network access for businesses. It offers features like automatic Wi-Fi security, single sign-on integration, and activity auditing. Perimeter 81 is designed to replace traditional VPNs with a more modern and scalable solution. Its focus on cloud-based infrastructure makes it easy to deploy and manage.

Cloud-based infrastructure

Automatic Wi-Fi security

Single sign-on integration

Activity auditing

Pricing: Starting at $8 per user per month.

Twingate

Twingate offers a modern, zero-trust network access solution that’s ideal for businesses looking to replace traditional VPNs. It provides granular access control and enhanced security. Twingate’s zero-trust approach ensures that only authorized users can access specific resources, minimizing the risk of data breaches. It offers a high level of control and visibility over network access.

Zero-trust network access

Granular access control

Enhanced security

Easy deployment

Pricing: Free for up to 5 users; paid plans start at $5 per user per month.

Cisco AnyConnect

Cisco AnyConnect is a comprehensive VPN solution that offers advanced security features and integrates seamlessly with Cisco’s other security products. It’s a good choice for larger enterprises that already use Cisco infrastructure. Cisco AnyConnect provides a robust and scalable VPN solution for organizations with complex network environments. Its integration with other Cisco products simplifies management and enhances security.

Advanced security features

Integration with Cisco products

Scalable solution

Endpoint protection

Pricing: Contact Cisco for pricing.

Fortinet FortiClient

Fortinet FortiClient is another comprehensive VPN solution that offers a range of security features, including antivirus, web filtering, and application control. It’s a good option for businesses that need a complete security suite in addition to a VPN. Fortinet FortiClient provides a unified security platform that protects endpoints from a variety of threats. Its comprehensive feature set makes it a valuable asset for businesses of all sizes.

Comprehensive security features

Antivirus protection

Web filtering

Application control

Pricing: Contact Fortinet for pricing.

OpenVPN Access Server

OpenVPN Access Server is a self-hosted VPN solution that gives you complete control over your VPN infrastructure. It’s a good option for businesses with technical expertise that want to customize their VPN. OpenVPN Access Server provides a flexible and customizable VPN solution that can be tailored to meet specific business needs. Its self-hosted nature gives you complete control over your data and security.

Self-hosted solution

Complete control

Customizable

Scalable

Pricing: Starting at $15 per year for 2 connections.

Google Workspace VPN

Google Workspace VPN is a built-in VPN solution for Google Workspace users. It provides secure access to Google Workspace apps and data. It’s a convenient option for businesses that heavily rely on Google Workspace. Google Workspace VPN simplifies VPN access for users of Google’s productivity suite. Its seamless integration makes it easy to use and manage.

Built-in VPN for Google Workspace

Secure access to Google apps

Easy to use

Convenient

Pricing: Included with Google Workspace Enterprise plans.

NCP Secure Entry Client

NCP Secure Entry Client is a VPN client that offers strong security and compatibility with a wide range of VPN gateways. It’s a good option for businesses that need a reliable and versatile VPN client. NCP Secure Entry Client provides a secure and reliable VPN connection for remote workers. Its compatibility with various VPN gateways makes it a versatile choice for businesses with diverse network environments.

Strong security

Wide compatibility

Reliable connection

Versatile

Pricing: Contact NCP for pricing.

Feature Comparison

Feature NordLayer ExpressVPN Surfshark Perimeter 81 Twingate Device Connections Dedicated 5 Unlimited Per User Per User Server Locations Wide Wide Wide Global Global Pricing (Starting) $7/user/month $8.32/month $2.49/month $8/user/month $5/user/month

Tips

Assess Your Needs: Determine your business’s specific security requirements, budget, and technical expertise.

Determine your business’s specific security requirements, budget, and technical expertise. Consider Scalability: Choose a VPN solution that can grow with your business.

Choose a VPN solution that can grow with your business. Prioritize Security: Look for VPNs with strong encryption, a kill switch, and other security features.

Look for VPNs with strong encryption, a kill switch, and other security features. Test Before You Commit: Take advantage of free trials or money-back guarantees to test different VPNs.

Secure Business Data: A Final Thought

Choosing the right VPN is a critical step in protecting your business’s data. By carefully evaluating your needs and comparing the features of different VPN solutions, you can find the perfect fit for your organization.

FAQ

What is a VPN and why do I need it for my business?

A VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection over the internet, protecting your data from prying eyes. Businesses need VPNs to safeguard sensitive information, ensure privacy, and enable secure remote access.

How does a VPN protect my business data?

VPNs encrypt your internet traffic, making it unreadable to hackers and other unauthorized parties. They also mask your IP address, making it harder to track your online activity.

What features should I look for in a business VPN?

Key features include strong encryption, a kill switch, multiple server locations, dedicated IP addresses, and centralized management.

Can I use a free VPN for my business?

While free VPNs may seem tempting, they often come with limitations and security risks. It’s generally best to invest in a paid VPN for business use.

**How do I set up a VPN for my

Related reading