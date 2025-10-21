7 Best Video Logo Removers For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Removing logos from videos can be a tricky task, but with the right tools, it becomes much more manageable. Whether you’re a content creator, video editor, or just someone looking to clean up a video, having access to reliable video logo removers is essential. This article highlights the best options available in 2025, ensuring you can easily remove unwanted logos and watermarks.

In this guide, we’ll explore seven of the top video logo removers, examining their features, ease of use, and pricing. By understanding the strengths of each tool, you can select the one that best fits your specific needs and workflow.

What Are the Best Video Logo Removers?

Apowersoft Watermark Remover

Apowersoft Watermark Remover is a user-friendly tool designed to efficiently remove watermarks, logos, and other unwanted elements from videos. It supports various video formats and offers batch processing, saving you time when dealing with multiple files. Its intuitive interface makes it accessible to both beginners and experienced users.

Apowersoft’s robust algorithm ensures that the removal process doesn’t significantly degrade the video quality. You can select different removal methods, such as smoothing boundaries, to achieve the best possible results. This software is a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable and straightforward watermark removal solution.

Supports multiple video formats

Batch processing capability

User-friendly interface

Maintains video quality

Pricing: \$39.95/year

HitPaw Watermark Remover

HitPaw Watermark Remover is a powerful tool that excels in removing watermarks from both videos and images. It offers several removal modes, including smooth filling, edge filling, and texture repair, providing flexibility for different types of watermarks and video backgrounds. Its AI-powered technology ensures precise and natural-looking results.

HitPaw also features a simple and clean interface, making it easy to navigate and use. You can preview the results in real-time before exporting the final video. Its ability to handle complex watermarks and its consistent performance make it a top contender in the video logo removal market.

AI-powered watermark removal

Multiple removal modes

Real-time preview

Supports video and image watermarks

Pricing: \$29.95/month

Wondershare Filmora

While primarily a video editor, Wondershare Filmora includes robust tools for removing watermarks and logos. Its motion tracking feature allows you to precisely select and remove moving logos, ensuring a clean and professional finish. Filmora’s user-friendly interface and comprehensive editing capabilities make it a versatile choice for both beginners and experienced video editors.

Filmora also provides various options for replacing the removed logo, such as blurring the area or adding a new graphic. This level of control and flexibility sets it apart from simpler watermark removal tools. If you need a full-fledged video editor with watermark removal capabilities, Filmora is an excellent option.

Motion tracking for moving logos

Comprehensive video editing tools

User-friendly interface

Options for replacing removed logos

Pricing: \$79.99/year

EaseUS Video Editor

EaseUS Video Editor offers a straightforward way to remove logos and watermarks from videos. Its simple interface and effective removal tools make it a great option for users who need a quick and easy solution. The software supports various video formats and offers basic editing features, allowing you to trim, crop, and enhance your videos.

EaseUS Video Editor provides several methods for removing logos, including blurring, covering with a solid color, or replacing with another image. Its ease of use and reliable performance make it a popular choice for removing unwanted elements from videos.

Simple and intuitive interface

Multiple removal methods

Supports various video formats

Basic video editing features

Pricing: \$49.95/year

Video Watermark Remover

Video Watermark Remover is specifically designed for removing watermarks and logos from videos. It offers a range of tools for selecting and removing unwanted elements, including rectangular and freehand selection tools. Its batch processing capability allows you to remove watermarks from multiple videos simultaneously.

This software also includes features for adding watermarks, making it a versatile tool for protecting your own videos. Its focus on watermark removal and its efficient performance make it a valuable addition to any video editor’s toolkit.

Dedicated watermark removal tools

Batch processing capability

Supports adding watermarks

Rectangular and freehand selection tools

Pricing: \$29.99

Movavi Video Editor

Movavi Video Editor is a comprehensive video editing software that includes powerful watermark removal tools. Its user-friendly interface and extensive editing features make it a great choice for both beginners and experienced users. Movavi offers several methods for removing watermarks, including blurring, cropping, and replacing with a new image.

Movavi also provides a wide range of effects, transitions, and filters, allowing you to enhance your videos and create professional-looking content. Its combination of watermark removal capabilities and advanced editing features makes it a versatile and valuable tool.

Comprehensive video editing software

Multiple watermark removal methods

User-friendly interface

Extensive effects and transitions

Pricing: \$79.95

iMyFone Filme

iMyFone Filme is a simple yet effective video editor that includes a watermark removal feature. Its intuitive interface and easy-to-use tools make it accessible to users of all skill levels. Filme allows you to remove watermarks by cropping the video or blurring the area around the watermark.

Filme also offers a variety of other editing features, such as trimming, merging, and adding text and music. Its simplicity and affordability make it a great option for users who need a basic video editor with watermark removal capabilities.

Simple and intuitive interface

Watermark removal by cropping or blurring

Basic video editing features

Affordable pricing

Pricing: \$39.95/year

Feature Comparison

Feature Apowersoft Watermark Remover HitPaw Watermark Remover Wondershare Filmora EaseUS Video Editor Video Watermark Remover Movavi Video Editor iMyFone Filme AI-Powered Removal No Yes Yes No No Yes No Batch Processing Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Video Editing No No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Multiple Removal Modes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pricing \$39.95/year \$29.95/month \$79.99/year \$49.95/year \$29.99 \$79.95 \$39.95/year

Tips

When removing logos from videos, always ensure you have the right to do so. Respect copyright laws and avoid removing logos from content you don’t own or have permission to modify. Test different removal methods to find the one that works best for your specific video and watermark type.

Clearing Up Video Logos

Choosing the right video logo remover depends on your specific needs and budget. Each of the tools listed above offers unique features and capabilities, so take the time to evaluate your requirements and select the one that best suits your workflow.

FAQ

What is the best way to remove a logo from a video?

The best way to remove a logo depends on the video and the complexity of the logo. Options include blurring, cropping, replacing with another image, or using AI-powered removal tools.

Can I remove a watermark from a video without losing quality?

While some quality loss is inevitable, using high-quality software and appropriate removal methods can minimize the impact on video quality.

Are video logo removers easy to use?

Yes, many video logo removers offer user-friendly interfaces and intuitive tools that make the removal process accessible to users of all skill levels.

Is it legal to remove a logo from a video?

It depends on the context. Removing logos from videos you own or have permission to modify

