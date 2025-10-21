How To Create A Desktop Shortcut In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Creating desktop shortcuts in Windows 11 is a simple yet essential skill for anyone looking to streamline their workflow and quickly access their favorite applications, files, or websites. These shortcuts act as convenient portals, allowing you to bypass the Start menu or File Explorer and jump directly to what you need. This guide will walk you through the process, ensuring you can create and customize shortcuts with ease.

Whether you’re a seasoned Windows user or new to the operating system, understanding how to create desktop shortcuts can significantly improve your efficiency. By following the straightforward steps outlined below, you’ll be able to personalize your desktop and access your most frequently used items with just a click.

Want a Desktop Shortcut in Windows 11? Here’s How

Method 1: Right-Clicking on the Desktop

This is the most common and straightforward method for creating a desktop shortcut.

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “New” from the context menu. Click on “Shortcut”. In the “Type the location of the item” field, either type the full path to the program, file, or website, or click “Browse” to locate it. Click “Next”. Enter a name for your shortcut. This is the name that will appear on your desktop. Click “Finish”.

Method 2: Dragging from the Start Menu

This method is particularly useful for creating shortcuts to applications installed on your computer.

Click the Start button. Locate the application you want to create a shortcut for. You may need to click “All apps” to see the full list. Click and drag the application icon from the Start menu to your desktop. A shortcut will automatically be created.

Method 3: From File Explorer

This method allows you to create shortcuts to files and folders directly from File Explorer.

Open File Explorer. Navigate to the file or folder you want to create a shortcut for. Right-click on the file or folder. Select “Show more options” (if you don’t see “Create shortcut” directly). Click “Create shortcut”. The shortcut will be created in the same location as the original file or folder. Right-click on the newly created shortcut. Select “Show more options” (if you don’t see “Cut” directly). Click “Cut”. Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Click “Paste”.

Customizing Your Shortcuts

Once you’ve created a shortcut, you can customize its appearance.

Change the Icon: Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties”, go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon”. You can choose from a list of icons or browse to a custom icon file.

Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties”, go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon”. You can choose from a list of icons or browse to a custom icon file. Rename the Shortcut: Right-click the shortcut and select “Rename”. Type in the new name and press Enter.

Tips for Effective Shortcut Use

Organize your shortcuts into folders on your desktop for better management.

Use descriptive names for your shortcuts to easily identify them.

Consider using a desktop customization tool for more advanced shortcut management.

Streamlining Access in Windows 11

Creating desktop shortcuts is a simple way to improve your workflow and access your favorite applications and files faster. By using the methods described above, you can customize your desktop to suit your needs and boost your productivity.

FAQ

How do I delete a desktop shortcut? Right-click the shortcut and select “Delete”.

Can I create a shortcut to a website? Yes, use Method 1 and enter the website’s URL in the “Type the location of the item” field.

Why isn’t the “Create shortcut” option showing up? Make sure you are right-clicking on a file or folder, not an empty space. Also, some applications may not allow shortcut creation.

How do I change the icon of a shortcut? Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties”, go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon”.

Can I create a shortcut to a specific setting in Windows 11? Yes, you can create a shortcut to many settings by using their command-line equivalents. Search online for the specific command.

Comparing Shortcut Creation Methods

Method Use Case Difficulty Speed Right-Click on Desktop Any program, file, folder, or website Easy Medium Dragging from Start Menu Applications installed on your computer Easy Fast From File Explorer Existing files and folders Medium Medium

Related reading