Top USB-C Multiport Chargers To Buy

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Finding the right USB-C charger with multiple ports can be a game-changer for anyone juggling multiple devices. With the rise of USB-C as a universal charging standard, the demand for efficient multiport chargers has surged. These chargers offer a convenient way to power up your laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other gadgets simultaneously, saving you time and valuable outlet space.

This article explores some of the best USB-C chargers with multiple ports currently available on the market. We’ll delve into their features, capabilities, and why they might be the perfect solution for your charging needs. Whether you’re a frequent traveler, a busy professional, or simply looking to declutter your charging station, we’ve got you covered.

Which USB-C Multiport Charger is Right for You?

Anker 735 Charger (GaNPrime 65W)

The Anker 735 Charger stands out for its compact design and powerful performance. Utilizing GaNPrime technology, this charger delivers up to 65W of power, efficiently charging laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Its three ports (two USB-C and one USB-A) provide versatility for charging multiple devices simultaneously. The intelligent power distribution ensures that each device receives the optimal charging speed, maximizing efficiency and minimizing charging time.

This charger is particularly useful for those who need a reliable and portable charging solution for their laptops and other devices. The GaN technology keeps the charger cool even when charging multiple devices at once.

Key Features:

65W Power Delivery

GaNPrime Technology for efficiency

2 USB-C Ports, 1 USB-A Port

Compact and Portable Design

$59.99

UGREEN Nexode 100W USB C Charger

The UGREEN Nexode 100W USB C Charger is a powerhouse designed for users who need to charge multiple high-powered devices simultaneously. With a total output of 100W, this charger can efficiently charge laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It features three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, providing ample connectivity for various devices. The advanced thermal management system ensures safe and reliable charging, preventing overheating and protecting your devices.

This charger is ideal for users who need to charge power-hungry devices like laptops and tablets. The multiple ports make it a great choice for shared workspaces or families with multiple devices.

Key Features:

100W Total Power Output

3 USB-C Ports, 1 USB-A Port

Advanced Thermal Management

Wide Compatibility

$79.99

Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger

The Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger is a premium charging solution that combines power and versatility. With a total output of 108W, this charger can handle even the most demanding devices. It features three USB-C ports with Power Delivery (PD) and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The GaN technology ensures efficient power delivery and minimal heat generation, making it a reliable and safe charging option.

This charger is perfect for users who need a high-end charging solution with ample power and multiple ports. Its sleek design and premium materials make it a stylish addition to any workspace.

Key Features:

108W Total Power Output

3 USB-C Ports with Power Delivery

1 USB-A Port

GaN Technology for Efficiency

$74.99

Spigen 45W USB C Charger

The Spigen 45W USB C Charger is a compact and efficient charging solution that is perfect for travelers. Despite its small size, this charger delivers up to 45W of power, allowing you to quickly charge your smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops. It features two USB-C ports, providing versatility for charging multiple devices simultaneously. The built-in safety features protect your devices from overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuits.

This charger is an excellent choice for those who need a portable and reliable charging solution for their travels. Its compact size makes it easy to pack, and its multiple ports allow you to charge multiple devices at the same time.

Key Features:

45W Power Delivery

2 USB-C Ports

Compact and Portable Design

Built-in Safety Features

$34.99

Feature Comparison

Feature Anker 735 (65W) UGREEN Nexode (100W) Satechi (108W) Spigen (45W) Total Power Output 65W 100W 108W 45W USB-C Ports 2 3 3 2 USB-A Ports 1 1 1 0 Technology GaNPrime N/A GaN N/A Portability Excellent Good Good Excellent Price (USD) $59.99 $79.99 $74.99 $34.99

Tips

Check Power Requirements: Before purchasing, ensure the charger’s wattage meets the power requirements of your devices.

Before purchasing, ensure the charger’s wattage meets the power requirements of your devices. Consider Port Types: Evaluate the types of ports you need (USB-C, USB-A) based on your device compatibility.

Evaluate the types of ports you need (USB-C, USB-A) based on your device compatibility. Prioritize Safety Features: Look for chargers with built-in safety features like overcurrent protection and thermal management.

Look for chargers with built-in safety features like overcurrent protection and thermal management. Read Reviews: Check user reviews to gauge the charger’s reliability and performance.

Which Charger Fits Your Needs?

Choosing the right USB-C multiport charger depends on your specific needs and the devices you want to charge. Consider the power output, port types, portability, and safety features to make the best decision for your charging setup.

FAQ

What is GaN technology in chargers?

GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology allows chargers to be smaller, more efficient, and generate less heat compared to traditional silicon-based chargers.

Can I charge my laptop with a USB-C charger?

Yes, most modern laptops support USB-C charging. Check your laptop’s power requirements to ensure the charger provides enough wattage.

Is it safe to charge multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, as long as the charger has enough power output and built-in safety features to prevent overcurrent or overheating.

How do I know if a USB-C charger is compatible with my device?

Check your device’s specifications to determine its charging requirements and ensure the charger supports the necessary power delivery (PD) protocols.

Related reading