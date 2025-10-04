Run Executable Files From PowerShell: 5 Easy Methods

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

PowerShell is a powerful scripting language and command-line shell for Windows that allows you to automate tasks and manage your system efficiently. A common task is running executable files, and there are several ways to accomplish this from within PowerShell. Understanding these methods gives you flexibility and control over how your scripts interact with other programs.

This article explores five different ways to run executable files from PowerShell, each with its own nuances and use cases. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced PowerShell user, this guide will provide you with the knowledge to execute programs seamlessly from your scripts.

What Are the Different Ways to Execute Files From PowerShell?

1. Using the Call Operator (&)

The call operator ( & ) is the most straightforward way to execute a program in PowerShell. It tells PowerShell to treat the following string as a command to be executed.

Example:

“ powershell & "C:\Program Files\SomeProgram\program.exe" “

How to use:

Type & followed by a space. Enclose the full path to the executable file in double quotes. Press Enter to execute the command.

When to use:

When the path to the executable contains spaces or special characters.

For simple execution without complex arguments.

2. Direct Invocation (Without the Call Operator)

If the path to the executable file is in the system’s PATH environment variable, you can execute it directly by typing its name.

Example:

“ powershell program.exe “

How to use:

Ensure the directory containing the executable is in your system’s PATH environment variable. Type the name of the executable file. Press Enter to execute the command.

When to use:

When the executable is frequently used and its location is already in the PATH .

. For scripts that need to be portable across different environments.

3. Using Invoke-Expression

The Invoke-Expression cmdlet evaluates a specified string as a command and executes it.

Example:

“ powershell Invoke-Expression "C:\Program Files\AnotherProgram\anotherprogram.exe" “

How to use:

Type Invoke-Expression followed by a space. Enclose the full path to the executable file in double quotes. Press Enter to execute the command.

When to use:

When the command to be executed is dynamically generated.

For executing complex commands that are built programmatically.

4. Using Start-Process

The Start-Process cmdlet allows you to start a new process and provides more control over how the executable is launched, including specifying arguments, working directory, and window style.

Example:

“ powershell Start-Process -FilePath "C:\Program Files\YetAnotherProgram\yetanotherprogram.exe" -ArgumentList "-parameter1", "value1" “

How to use:

Type Start-Process -FilePath followed by a space and the full path to the executable file in double quotes. Use the -ArgumentList parameter to specify any command-line arguments. Press Enter to execute the command.

When to use:

When you need to pass arguments to the executable.

When you need to control the process’s environment, such as the working directory or window style.

5. Using the Dot Sourcing Operator (.)

While primarily used for executing script files, the dot sourcing operator ( . ) can also be used to execute executable files. However, its main purpose is to execute a script in the current scope, so it’s less common for executables.

Example:

“ powershell . "C:\Program Files\SomeOtherProgram\someotherprogram.exe" “

How to use:

Type . followed by a space. Enclose the full path to the executable file in double quotes. Press Enter to execute the command.

When to use:

Generally not recommended for executables unless the executable is designed to modify the PowerShell environment.

More suitable for executing PowerShell script files.

Comparing Execution Methods

Here’s a comparison of the different methods for running executables in PowerShell:

Method Syntax Use Cases Call Operator & "path\to\executable.exe" Simple execution, paths with spaces. Direct Invocation executable.exe Executable in PATH, easy to type. Invoke-Expression Invoke-Expression "path\to\executable.exe" Dynamically generated commands. Start-Process Start-Process -FilePath "path\to\executable.exe" -ArgumentList args Passing arguments, controlling process environment. Dot Sourcing . "path\to\executable.exe" Primarily for scripts, less common for executables (use when the executable is designed to modify the PowerShell environment directly).

Tips for Executing Files

Always use the full path to the executable to avoid ambiguity, especially in scripts.

When dealing with paths containing spaces, enclose them in double quotes.

Be mindful of the execution context and permissions when running executables.

Use Start-Process for advanced control over the execution environment.

Executing Programs Made Simple

PowerShell offers several methods to execute programs, each with its strengths. By understanding the nuances of each approach, you can choose the best method for your specific needs and create robust and efficient scripts.

FAQ

How do I run an executable as an administrator in PowerShell? You can use Start-Process with the -Verb RunAs parameter: Start-Process -FilePath "path\to\executable.exe" -Verb RunAs .

Why does PowerShell sometimes not recognize my executable? Ensure the executable’s directory is in your system’s PATH environment variable, or use the full path to the executable.

How do I pass arguments to an executable when running it from PowerShell? Use the Start-Process cmdlet with the -ArgumentList parameter: Start-Process -FilePath "path\to\executable.exe" -ArgumentList "arg1", "arg2" .

What is the difference between & and Invoke-Expression ? The call operator ( & ) is a direct way to execute a command, while Invoke-Expression evaluates a string as a command and then executes it. Invoke-Expression is useful for dynamically generated commands.

Can I run Linux executables in PowerShell? PowerShell on Windows can run Linux executables through WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) if it’s installed. You can then invoke the Linux executable using wsl.exe .

